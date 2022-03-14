$42.17 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the lowest is $42.03 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $39.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $183.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.80. 203,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,026. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

