MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of ML traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. 2,233,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

