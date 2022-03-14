John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HPF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,462. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

