John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HPF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,462. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.