Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,860,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 51,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $43.92. 5,296,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,895. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $45.13.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

