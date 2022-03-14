$5.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.15 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $20.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.25 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.10. 613,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.96 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $129.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

