Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will announce $26.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.93 million to $102.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $123.76 million, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

