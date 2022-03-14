Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will post $42.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $178.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.20 million to $182.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $194.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

SOHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,034. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

