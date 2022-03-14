Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

VLRS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,045,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

