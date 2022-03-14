Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 8,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.33. 7,280,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,149. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,047 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.