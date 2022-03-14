Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,939,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

AWP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 472,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

