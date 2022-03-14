Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 22,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE:CVE traded up $12.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. 18,075,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,790,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

