Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $322.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.43.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.19. The company had a trading volume of 433,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.91. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $243.92 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

