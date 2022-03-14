Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €226.58 ($248.99).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RI shares. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($221.98) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($241.76) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down €1.15 ($1.26) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €177.55 ($195.11). 620,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($149.73). The company has a fifty day moving average of €194.03 and a 200-day moving average of €196.88.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

