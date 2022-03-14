Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Expands By 53.9%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 233,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Document Security Systems by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Document Security Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 1,168,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,859. Document Security Systems has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Direct Marketing, BioHealth Group, Securities, and Corporate. The Packaging and Printing segment operates in the paper board folding carton, smart packaging, and document security printing markets.

