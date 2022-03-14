San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE:SJT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. 885,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
