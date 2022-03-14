San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:SJT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. 885,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.