Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post $2.46 EPS

Brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.73. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $14.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $10.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.55. 10,478,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,608,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

