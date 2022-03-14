$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. Maximus reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,990. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

