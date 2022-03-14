PUBLISH One Day Trading Volume Tops $86,972.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. PUBLISH has a market cap of $3.81 million and $86,972.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00104624 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

NEWS is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

