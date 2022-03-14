$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.87. 247,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,897. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

