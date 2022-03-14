Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grove in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grove by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRVI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.55. 77,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,790. Grove has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

