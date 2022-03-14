INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the February 13th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.28. 22,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

