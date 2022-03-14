Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

MSFT stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,612,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,471,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.10. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

