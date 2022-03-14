A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 375,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

