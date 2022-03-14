A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Beverley Lepine Sells 500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMRK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,087. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $792.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.50.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.