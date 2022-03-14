A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Beverley Lepine Sells 500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AMRK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,087. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $792.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.50.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
