Step Finance Reaches Market Cap of $623,215.72 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $623,215.72 and approximately $7.68 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.50 or 0.06515189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.84 or 0.99789806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00040401 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

