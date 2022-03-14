Vidya Price Reaches $0.17 (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Vidya has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $77,396.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00033669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00104683 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,123,876 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDYAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.