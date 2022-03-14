Cosmos Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $7.67 billion and $602.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $26.80 or 0.00067522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.43 or 0.99771146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021457 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

