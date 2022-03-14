Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives €19.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.60 ($21.46).

DEQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.42) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.16) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.09) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

DEQ traded up €0.51 ($0.56) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €15.75 ($17.25). 253,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €13.88 ($15.20) and a 12-month high of €21.68 ($23.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.23 and a 200 day moving average of €16.75. The firm has a market cap of $973.09 million and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.