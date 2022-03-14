$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.96 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $25.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $27.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $29.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.16. 2,121,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,001. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $99.48.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

