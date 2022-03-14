A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after buying an additional 1,058,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,602,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,999,000 after buying an additional 715,138 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. 4,036,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,389. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

