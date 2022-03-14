Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Grows By 67.6%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the February 13th total of 415,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.30. 452,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,803. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

