Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Rises By 73.5%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. 157,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,448. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

