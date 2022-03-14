A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,870. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

