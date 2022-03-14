Decentral Games (DG) Price Reaches $0.29

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $120.77 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.50 or 0.06515189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.84 or 0.99789806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 420,018,674 coins and its circulating supply is 419,167,573 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

