$364.30 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $364.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $369.90 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.72 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

