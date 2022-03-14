Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

AXLA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,748. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

