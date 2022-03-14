Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) will announce $207.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.
CIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of CIR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 80,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $477.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.20.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
