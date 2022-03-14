Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) will announce $207.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 80,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $477.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.