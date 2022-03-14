Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sohu.com.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SOHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Shares of SOHU stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 823,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $547.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
