Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,332.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 329,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 303,144 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 136,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 206,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOHU stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 823,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $547.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

