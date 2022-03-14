CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Insider Eric A. Pinero Buys 1,500 Shares

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CION Invt stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. CION Invt Corp has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio is 73.76%.
CION Invt Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
