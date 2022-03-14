Insider Selling: Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Insider Sells 7,329 Shares of Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AVDX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $27.43.
Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
