Insider Selling: Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Insider Sells 7,329 Shares of Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVDX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

