Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider James T. Pradetto Sells 3,242 Shares

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. 404,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATSG. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

