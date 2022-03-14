Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Gary A. Kreitzer Sells 2,200 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 231,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
