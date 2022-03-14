Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Gary A. Kreitzer Sells 2,200 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 231,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.