Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Decreases By 37.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 604,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Resolute Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.49) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

