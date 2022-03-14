Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of TCKRF remained flat at $$40.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.