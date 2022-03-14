Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rises By 70.9%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the February 13th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. 1,071,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

