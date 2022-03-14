Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PROG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,232,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progenity by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 775,599 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Progenity by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 422,722 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.11. 5,676,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,776,064. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

