GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $353,013.57

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $353,013.57 and $33.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.94 or 0.99744917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00067558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00266760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

