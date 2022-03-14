Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $395,738.23 and approximately $21.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 193.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.