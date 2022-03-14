Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,453. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

