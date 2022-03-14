Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,453. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.13.
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
