FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Summit X LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.23.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.13. 2,179,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

